Technology has crippled our ability to listen to God

[B]y withdrawing into silence and solitude, human beings, so to speak, “expose” themselves to reality in their nakedness, to that apparent “void”...in order to experience instead Fullness, the presence of God, of the most real Reality that exists and that lies beyond the tangible dimension...The monk, in leaving everything, “takes a risk”, as it were: he exposes himself to solitude and silence in order to live on nothing but the essential, and precisely in living on the essential he also finds a deep communion with his brethren, with every human being.