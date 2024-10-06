Pope names 21 new cardinals

After praying the Angelus on October 6, 2024, Pope Francis announced the creation of 21 cardinals. The consistory will be held on December 8, 2024.
The new cardinals come from 18 different nationalities. Only former Italian nuncio Angelo Acerbi is over 80 years of age, and will therefore not be eligible for election in the event of a conclave.
On December 8, the college of cardinal electors should therefore include 141 electors and 115 non-voters.
Here is the list:
Angelo Acerbi, Apostolic Nuncio Emeritus to the Netherlands, Italy.
Carlos Castillo Mattasoglio, Archbishop of Lima, Peru.
Vicente Bokalic Iglic, Santiago del Estero, Argentina.
Luis Gerardo Cabrera Herrera, Archbishop of Guayaquil, Ecuador,
Fernando Natalio Chomalí Garib, Archbishop of Santiago de Chile, Chile.
Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi, Archbishop of Tokyo, Japan.
Pablo Virgilio Siongco David, Bishop of Kalookan, Philippines.
László Német, Belgrade, Serbia.
Jaime Spengler, Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Ignace Bessi Dogbo, Archbishop of Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Jean-Paul Vesco, Archbishop of Algiers, Algeria.
Paskalis Bruno Syukur, Bishop of Bogor, Indonesia.
Dominique Joseph Mathieu, Archbishop of Teheran Ispahan, Iran.
Roberto Repole, Archbishop of Turin, Italy.
Baldassare Reina, Auxiliary Bishop of Rome, formerly Vicegerent and now Vicar General for the Diocese of Rome, Italy.
Frank Leo, Archbishop of Toronto, Canada.
Rolandas Makrickas, Coadjutor Archpriest of the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major, Lithuania.
Mykola Bychok of the Ukrainian Eparchy of Saints Peter and Paul in Melbourne, Australia.
Timothy Peter Joseph Radcliffe, theologian, United Kingdom.
Fabio Baggio, Undersecretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development, Italy.
George Jacob Koovakad, official of the Secretariat of State, in charge of pontifical travel, India.