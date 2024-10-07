He described how, on Friday, September 27, the storm passed through Erwin and moved up into the surrounding mountains. As it did, he said, “we got more and more water coming out of the mountains as well, coming down towards us, and we just ended up getting more water than our river systems could handle. So they started flooding, and then the Nolichucky River, the banks started flooding over and into the hospital area, some factory areas, and also in through people's homes.”