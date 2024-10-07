How Francis’ 20 new cardinal electors change the college 

The announcement of a consistory is interesting not only for its content, but also for its absentees. Thus, in keeping with his desire for a Church oriented towards the "peripheries," Francis has still not filled certain episcopal sees that traditionally host a cardinal. These include Milan, Naples, Paris, Lyon, Los Angeles, Berlin, Dakar, Vilnius and Krakow. Moreover, a few days after the Pope's visit to Belgium, where he was welcomed by Archbishop Luc Terlinden, some might have imagined that the young Archbishop of Malines-Brussels would have also received the cardinal's hat.