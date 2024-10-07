Jonathan Roumie reflects on what Fr. Flanagan means to him

“I think it comes down to completely opening up your heart to another human being in the way that Jesus would, and opening your heart to Jesus, who is part of the Triune God of the universe, in a way where there's an amount and an intensity of love exchanged with that person and for that person,” said Roumie, who portrays Jesus in The Chosen. “To see that in somebody else, and to be able to just connect with somebody on a level, whether or not you know them, whether or not you just met them five minutes ago, is that you have an open spirit. You have an open heart ready to receive whatever encounter the Holy Spirit is trying to create between you and somebody else, for whatever reason.”