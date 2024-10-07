October 9 is the annual feast day of Our Lady of Champion

October is a month traditionally dedicated to the Rosary, as the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary is on October 7.
In the United States, specifically at the Champion Shrine near Green Bay, Wisconsin, there is another feast that is celebrated with great solemnity.
It is the feast of Our Lady of Champion, which was approved as a liturgical feast in 2023.
In 2023 Bishop Ricken announced that the national shrine was authorized to celebrate an annual Mass with the liturgical rank of solemnity every October 9.
The official website of the shrine explains the approval as well as its plans for the special celebration:
[T]he National Shrine received word from the Holy See’s Dicastery of Divine Worship in Rome, confirming the Shrine’s ability to celebrate a Solemnity Mass of Our Lady of Champion on the grounds of the Shrine every year. This Mass with the rank of Solemnity will take place every year on the established anniversary day of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s 2nd and 3rd apparitions to Adele Brise.
Our Lady of Champion
On October 9, 1859, Adele Brise saw a lady "dressed in white," who later revealed herself to be the "Queen of Heaven." This Marian apparition had many miracles associated with it, but wasn't officially approved by the local bishop until 2010.
Furthermore, at their June Plenary Assembly, the US Bishops gave their approval to pursue the beatification and canonization of Adele Brise.
Currently this solemnity is only observed at the shrine itself, and has not been extended to any other locations in the United States.
However, outside of Mass Catholics can still commemorate this anniversary and learn more about the apparitions, as well as pray for the intercession of Our Lady of Champion on this day.