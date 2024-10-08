Abraham has his own feast day on October 9 in the Roman Rite

Abraham is called "our father in Faith" in the Eucharistic prayer at Mass, and played a central role in the development of the Christian religion.
The Gospel of Matthew doesn't waste any time connecting Jesus Christ to Abraham, "The book of the genealogy of Jesus Christ, the son of David, the son of Abraham" (Matthew 1:1).
He is also regarded highly in Judaism and Islam with a similar veneration.
While he is not included in the universal calendar of the Roman Rite, he does have a feast day in the Roman Martyrology, which lists every saint that the Roman Church recognizes throughout the liturgical year.
The 2004 edition of the Roman Martyrology gives the following summary of Abraham's life on October 9:
Commemoration of Saint Abraham, patriarch and father of all believers, who, called by God, left his land, Ur of the Chaldees, and set out for the land promised by God to him and to his descendants. He then manifested all his faith in God, when, hoping against all hope, he did not refuse to offer his only-begotten son Isaac as a sacrifice, whom the Lord had given to him already old and from a sterile wife.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church affirms this tradition of honoring the lives of Old Testament saints:
The patriarchs, prophets and certain other Old Testament figures have been and always will be honored as saints in all the Church’s liturgical traditions.
October 9 would be a perfect day to re-read some of the passages from the Old Testament that highlight Abraham's faith and his trust in God despite his many failings.