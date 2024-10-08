King David and the Rosary

The Catechism says David models three virtues: of submission to God, repentance, and prayer. The Rosary ends with Jesus doing the same: Jesus models submission to God in the Agony in the Garden, and shows the path of repentance in the Scourging at the Pillar, then, like a king, he is Crowned with Thorns and robed in purple and Carries His Cross with a sign proclaiming him “King of the Jews.” Last, Jesus is Crucified after granting a prayer to “Remember me when you come into your kingdom.”