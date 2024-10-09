110-year-old thanks her faith for her grand old age

On September 26, 1914, a little Lillie Cunningham came into this world as World War I had just started. Since then she's lived through various wars, pandemics, economic highs and lows, significant societal and technological changes, and she still seems to be going strong.
To celebrate her impressive milestone, Cunningham had a weekend of celebrations with friends and loved ones. She also received some rather unusual gifts, including a key to her hometown, the city of Florence in Alabama; a letter from President Biden; a proclamation declaring September 26 as Lillie Cunningham Day; as well as more than 200 birthday cards from people across the United States, as reported by NPR.
As everyone partied, the centenarian sat back and relaxed, stating: "I didn't do anything. I just sat and listened to them celebrate me!"
And now, at the impressive age of 110, she has reflected on the impressive number of decades she's lived, and what the secret behind her longevity is.
She shared how there were two key parts of her life: growing up on a farm and her faith:
I've been working ever since I was able to put a flour sack around my neck and pick cotton, chop cotton," she says. "So, that's just about almost all I did growing up. Was in a field chopping cotton, picking cotton ... go to school, go to Sunday school and on to church."
While her four siblings and husband are no longer with her, she is surrounded by over 100 nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. And as an active member of Rock Primitive Baptist Church in Florence, which she attends every Sunday, she also has an impressive community by her side.
Loading
The senior also reads the Bible every night and every morning, and shared how she feels God was integral in getting her through the tough times that she traversed:
I just always had faith and trust in God that he was going to carry us through regardless of what other people said."
Until recently, Cunningham was driving to the store to do her groceries, but now she spends her time in church, cooking doing puzzles, and watching game shows.
There is something very determined, and perhaps a little defiant, about the 110-year-old. Only eight years ago she underwent hip surgery, and she was back up on her feet nearly a week later, and refuses to use a walking cane.
While her next big trip will be to the polling station in November, she encourages everybody to go and vote with an important reminder of the chance they have to make that choice:
"I tell them to make sure to vote because at one time I couldn't vote or do anything. So, those that don't vote now, I ask them why they don't vote, because they have a chance to do things now that I didn't do when I was coming up."
Finally Cunningham reflects on how she has got to blow out an impressive 110 candles:
I don't know why God let me live this long. But I thank him, praise him that he did and is still blessing me where I can get around and go do for myself."