3 Tips for embracing the Church Year at any age

Liturgical living brings joy and purpose to the passage of time, on our pilgrimage toward eternity. "Village Catholicism" is the ticket.

There’s a common misconception that liturgical living is only for families with young children, Pinterest-loving women, or those with a knack for crafting. The truth? Liturgical living is for everyone, regardless of age, lifestyle, or level of craftiness. Discover why more Catholics are embracing this tradition and finding joy in integrating faith into everyday life.

Steffani Aquila, founder of Liturgy, Culture & Kitchen by His Girl Sunday, grew up immersed in a rich culture of liturgical living that extended beyond the home, spilling over into her parish and neighborhood. This deeply influenced her own spiritual journey and inspired her mission: helping Catholics and parishes across the country embrace a more communal and festive approach to the liturgical year.

"As I began speaking with Catholics nationwide, I quickly realized that many were missing out on the joy of celebrating our rich Catholic traditions in a communal way," Aquila shares.

Aquila’s vision centers on what she calls “village Catholicism,” a communal, story-rich expression of faith rooted in shared rituals and festive traditions that bring the Church year to life.

Ave Maria Press

If you’re ready to expand your understanding of liturgical living, here are three tips to help you dive deeper:

1 Make It Accessible: Open the Door to Everyone

The beauty of tradition is that it’s meant to be shared. Whether you live in a bustling city or a quiet town, celebrating the liturgical year should feel inclusive and welcoming.

Start by embracing your own family traditions: What cultural celebrations or feast days did you grow up with? Invite neighbors, friends, or parishioners to join in, even in simple ways. Liturgical living thrives in community, so don’t do it alone!

2 Make It Attainable: Celebrate Where You Are

Liturgical living isn’t about grand gestures; it’s about small, meaningful acts that fit seamlessly into your current season of life. Don’t feel pressured to teach complex theology.

Aquila reminds us that the primary goal is to offer praise, thanksgiving, and prayer to God. Approach the liturgical year as a learner, letting the seasons and traditions speak to you in a natural, grace-filled way.

Ave Maria Press

3 Make It Authentic: Let It Reflect Who You Are

The most meaningful liturgical traditions are those that resonate with who you are as an individual, family, or community. Whether you connect with faith through music, cooking, or quiet prayer, let those expressions shape your celebrations.

Authentic liturgical living isn’t about checking off activities; rather, it’s about crafting experiences that deepen your relationship with God and those around you. As Aquila puts it,

"A feast-day tradition is a window into a person, a home, a town, a people." Embrace your unique gifts, cultures, and passions in your liturgical celebrations.

~

Ready to dive deeper? Explore Festive Faith: Catholic Celebrations Through the Year and Around the World for more inspiration on how to integrate more than 70 traditions into your liturgical year.