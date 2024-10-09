From “Down Under,” Mykola Bychok, will be youngest cardinal

“Today, our episcopate, convened in the UGCC Synod of Bishops and comprised of bishops from around the world, is more united than ever. We have shown this through various crises that have emerged since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and we speak with one heart and one voice to Pope Francis, to the Catholic Church in the world, and to the international community. To have another such speaker with the possibilities of cardinal dignity, also in Australia, is not only a significant benefit for the UGCC, but also a wonderful grace of God for our nation and state.”