Mystery afoot? Call the Chesterton Detective Agency (Photos)

A newly rediscovered and just-published essay by G.K. Chesterton prompts us to look at his wacky and wonderful detectives. (There are more than Fr. Brown!)

G.K. Chesterton fans were shocked last month when a never-before-seen essay by the great writer appeared in The Strand Magazine, a quarterly publication devoted to mystery fiction and its makers. According to Chesterton scholar Dale Ahlquist, who wrote a foreword to the essay in the magazine:

“The manuscript has been sitting in the Rare Books and Special Collections of the Hesburgh Library at the University of Notre Dame for decades.”

It was originally written for the Detection Club, a “secret society” made up of accomplished mystery writers like Agatha Christie, Dorothy Sayers, Eric Ambler – and Chesterton himself. The club had intended to publish a magazine.

Chesterton wrote an essay for the first issue, but for some reason the magazine idea was dropped.

Chesterton appears in the fall Issue of Strand Magazine John Touhey | Aleteia

Bringing creativity to the last truly “moral” tales

In the rediscovered essay, titled “The Historical Detective Story,” Chesterton encourages his colleagues to resist the "monotony of detective fiction.” He asserts that mystery writers need to apply more creativity and dynamism to their stories, because “the detective tale is almost the only decently moral tale that is still being told.”

At the time the essay was written (sometime after 1930), other forms of fiction had been tainted by moral relativism, at least in Chesterton's view. But in crime stories, characters and readers alike still cried out for justice, even if that desire was sometimes thwarted by the author.

No writer understood the moral roots and creative possibilities of detective fiction like G.K. Chesterton. Over his long career, he produced a whole series of classic mysteries that remain as odd and innovative today as there were in his own time.

Chesterton’s many detectives

Chesterton is best known for his Fr. Brown mysteries – but readers who stop there are missing out. In books such as The Man Who Knew Too Much, The Poet and the Lunatics, and the Paradoxes of Mr. Pond, G.K.C. not only creates a series of puzzling and deeply amusing mystery scenarios, but they are really only excuses to explore deeper mysteries that are philosophical and theological in nature.

The various detectives in his stories employ methods that are just as odd as Fr. Brown’s detection methods that were learned in the confessional – but each investigator uses a method that is uniquely strange. The poet Gabriel Gale identifies murderers through his artistic senses, while Horne Fisher, a bureaucrat, reluctantly uncovers corruption at the very center of government because he always “knows too much.” Then there is Rupert Grant, who solves crimes that do not exist!

Together, all these gumshoes created by Chesterton form one of the strangest and most wonderful detective agencies that ever (or never) existed.