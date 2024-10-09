Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Art & Culture
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Oldest cardinal ever named will support Pope “with prayer”

Pope Francis with Cardinal

Riccardo De Luca - Update | Shutterstock

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
J-P Mauro - published on 10/09/24
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
At 99 years old, Archbishop Angelo Acerbi will be too old to elect the next pope, but he expects to support the Holy See in other ways.

Among the recently announced cardinals to be elevated this December 8, Pope Francis selected a former apostolic nuncio, Angelo Acerbi. At 99 years old, Acerbi will be the oldest man ever elevated to Cardinal status and will not be able to act as an elector at a papal enclave -- but he can still support the pope. 

Cardinal-elect Acerbi told Vatican News that he had no expectation of receiving such an esteemed honor at his age. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Holy Father, but he also noted his own trepidation at taking on a new role so late in life.

He suggested that the appointment was likely a nod to the good work of nuncios past and present:

"I believe the Pope wanted to give a sign of appreciation and recognition for the service that many old and new nuncios, as well as the staff of the nunciatures, are providing around the world," said Archbishop Angelo Acerbi.

Nuncios are those who represent the pope in other countries, as part of the Holy See's vast and effective diplomatic network.

Pope Francis likes to surprise them

The naming of nearly two dozen new Cardinals came as a surprise to many of the men who were called by the Pope and Archbishop Acerbi was not an exception.

He said that he learned that he was to be elevated "like any other member of the faithful," by listening to the Pope during the Sunday Angelus address.

As for his role, while Acerbi will be too old to cast a vote for the next pope (the cut-off age is 80), he will certainly be able to act in an advisory capacity to Pope Francis, as is the job of all Cardinals. He brings with him the experience of the Church all the way back to Pope Pius XII.

While the archbishop did not seem to have many plans for his new appointment, he did note that he would support Pope Francis "especially with prayer, as I do not see how else I can contribute given my old age."

Read more about Archbishop Acerbi at Vatican News.

Tags:
CardinalsPrayerVatican
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.