Oldest cardinal ever named will support Pope “with prayer”

Among the recently announced cardinals to be elevated this December 8, Pope Francis selected a former apostolic nuncio, Angelo Acerbi. At 99 years old, Acerbi will be the oldest man ever elevated to Cardinal status and will not be able to act as an elector at a papal enclave -- but he can still support the pope.
Cardinal-elect Acerbi told Vatican News that he had no expectation of receiving such an esteemed honor at his age. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Holy Father, but he also noted his own trepidation at taking on a new role so late in life.
He suggested that the appointment was likely a nod to the good work of nuncios past and present:
"I believe the Pope wanted to give a sign of appreciation and recognition for the service that many old and new nuncios, as well as the staff of the nunciatures, are providing around the world," said Archbishop Angelo Acerbi.
Nuncios are those who represent the pope in other countries, as part of the Holy See's vast and effective diplomatic network.
Pope Francis likes to surprise them
The naming of nearly two dozen new Cardinals came as a surprise to many of the men who were called by the Pope and Archbishop Acerbi was not an exception.
He said that he learned that he was to be elevated "like any other member of the faithful," by listening to the Pope during the Sunday Angelus address.
As for his role, while Acerbi will be too old to cast a vote for the next pope (the cut-off age is 80), he will certainly be able to act in an advisory capacity to Pope Francis, as is the job of all Cardinals. He brings with him the experience of the Church all the way back to Pope Pius XII.
While the archbishop did not seem to have many plans for his new appointment, he did note that he would support Pope Francis "especially with prayer, as I do not see how else I can contribute given my old age."
