Pope Francis, who has often mentioned his love for the prayer of the Rosary, again urged the faithful to take advantage of this month to grow in love for the Rosary.
He asked the faithful to pray a daily Rosary for the intention of peace.
At the end of the general audience this October 9, he said:
May the month of October, dedicated to the Holy Rosary, constitute a valuable opportunity to value this traditional Marian prayer. I urge you all to pray the Rosary every day, confidently abandoning yourselves into the hands of Mary.
To her, the caring mother, we entrust the sufferings and the desire for peace of the peoples suffering the madness of war, especially the martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, Sudan.
Mother, hear us
On the eve of the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, which was the one-year anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel, the Pope prayed:
O Mother, turn your maternal gaze upon our human family, which has lost the joy of peace and the sense of fraternity. Mother, intercede for our endangered world, that it may protect life and reject war, care for the suffering, the poor, the defenceless, the sick and the afflicted, and watch over our common home.
Mother, we beg you to intercede for God’s mercy, you who are the Queen of Peace! Convert the hearts of those who fuel hatred, silence the roar of weapons that sow seeds of death, extinguish the violence that lurks in human hearts and inspire projects of peace in the actions of those who govern nations.