6 Lessons from Bl. Carlo Acutis for today’s “influencers”

For those wanting to make an impression on social media, make sure you read these lasting lessons from the young saint's life.

In a world dominated by likes, followers, and curated digital personas, it's easy to forget the deeper values that should guide our lives. Enter Bl. Carlo Acutis -- a young man who, despite passing away at just 15, left behind a powerful legacy that speaks directly to today’s influencers. Carlo wasn’t just a regular teen who loved technology; he showed that we can use our talents and passions to uplift others, make a positive impact, and live authentically.

In honor of the young saint's feast day, here are a few key lessons from Carlo's life that today’s influencers can draw from, regardless of whether you’re active on social media, or simply trying to live out your personal values in a connected world.

1 Be Authentic, Not a "Photocopy"

At such a young age Carlo Acutis was particularly wise. He once said, "all people are born as originals, but many die as photocopies." It’s easy to get caught up in trends, doing what everyone else does to stay relevant. But Carlo's message is simple: your unique voice matters.

The pressure to fit in and gain approval -- whether it’s through social media or in daily life --can often push us to conform. But Carlo reminds us that originality is a strength. Being yourself, rather than a version of what you think others want to see, creates deeper connections and a lasting impact. In a world of curated images, authenticity stands out.

2 Use Your Platform for Good

Long before the rise of digital influencers, Carlo was using technology to share something that mattered deeply to him. He created a website cataloging Eucharistic miracles around the world, combining his love for computers with his passion for faith. He showed that the internet isn’t just a place for selfies and entertainment -- it can also be a space for learning, kindness, and inspiration.

Today’s influencers have an enormous platform. Whether you have millions of followers or a small circle of friends, your voice can make a difference. Are you using your influence to uplift, educate, or spread positivity? Carlo reminds us that we can use our digital spaces for something bigger than ourselves.

3 Balance the Online and the Offline

While Carlo was passionate about technology, he didn’t let it consume him. He spent time playing sports, making friends, volunteering, and living a well-rounded life. His time online was purposeful, not excessive.

For many influencers, there’s constant pressure to stay connected -- posting, responding to comments, maintaining a public persona. But Carlo’s life is a reminder that the digital world isn’t everything. True influence comes from balancing online presence with offline life, nurturing relationships, staying grounded, and taking time for reflection. Influence is about who you are when the cameras aren’t rolling and the screens are off.

4 Simplicity Is Powerful

Carlo’s life was defined by simplicity. He didn’t need to chase luxury or material wealth to feel fulfilled. Despite being born into a well-off family, he wasn’t obsessed with designer brands or the latest gadgets. He lived with a spirit of contentment, appreciating the small things: a pizza with friends, a game of soccer, or a quiet moment in nature.

Today, many influencers promote lifestyles filled with expensive items and unattainable standards. But Carlo teaches us that true happiness doesn’t come from things -- it comes from experiences, relationships, and a sense of purpose. In a world that often measures success by material possessions, Carlo shows us that simplicity is a path to fulfillment.

5 Kindness Over Fame

Carlo wasn’t concerned with becoming famous; he cared about making a difference. Even at a young age, he had an instinct for compassion. He would regularly help the homeless in his community, often using his own money to buy food or essentials for those in need. He wasn’t looking for recognition, he simply wanted to help.

For today’s influencers, it’s easy to get caught up in the numbers—how many followers, how many likes, how much reach. But Carlo reminds us that real influence is measured by the lives we touch, not the numbers we achieve. Simple acts of kindness, generosity, and compassion have a ripple effect that goes far beyond any digital metric.

6 Leave a Lasting Legacy

Carlo Acutis may not have had millions of followers or a global platform in his lifetime, but his influence continues to grow years after his death. This is because he left behind something meaningful. He lived with intention, purpose, and a clear sense of values. He didn’t chase fame. Instead he chased a life of meaning, and that’s what makes his story so compelling today.