Discerning a vocation when you’re the only Catholic in town

To serve a wholly unique Church that is so Catholic in the sense of universal! Over 300 years after the Reformation, the Catholic Church was officially re-established in Norway in 1845, and in 1856, the first Catholic Cathedral after the Reformation was built in Oslo. They must have had the same sort of prophetic foresight as Undset, because instead of building a Cathedral for the 40 persons who made up the Catholic population in Oslo at that time, they built one for 300!

Little did they know that 150 years later, the Catholic population of the country would have risen to around 150,000 to 200,000 Catholics. Today this Cathedral parish has 16 different Masses every weekend celebrated either in Norwegian, English, Polish, Spanish, French, Tagalog and Croatian, and often also in Vietnamese, Tamil, Arabic, Cebuano etc. A former parish priest described having parishioners from 154 different countries coming to Mass in the same parish like “celebrating Pentecost every Sunday!”

My hope is that this vibrant community can stand as a witness of hope in a country that materially has everything, but still struggles with a depressed and unsatisfied population. I hope people become aware of what our countries lost during the Protestant Reformation and realize that we have a huge Catholic legacy, and that preaching the Good News will warm the hearts of the people living in an individualistic society growing ever colder. I desire that my ministry becomes a contribution to #MakeScandinaviaCatholicAgain!

There is definitely a spiritual awakening happening in the Nordic countries. There are more and more converts every year, and we see an ever-growing community of young adults reverting to the faith they grew up with but “lost” on the way. It is evident that people are seeking something more, something greater than themselves, because wealth, fame and pleasure has failed to make them find meaning and peace in their life.