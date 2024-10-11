Lebanese people have strength to resist, says Bishop

Bishop Rafiq Alwarsha: There are two attitudes. There is concern, for example, I am always worried about my relatives and acquaintances in Lebanon. On the other hand, it is good that there are people outside Lebanon because they support those who have stayed. Every family in Lebanon has people outside who help them, especially financially. There are Lebanese in Australia, USA, Italy, France.

For example, the Maronite bishops in Australia and in America help the people in Lebanon a lot. When we do this annual Maronite synod we see how much humanitarian aid, food, and medicine is sent from the outside for the Lebanese in need. And the aid comes not only from Christians but also from Muslims. So this is the positive aspect of having the diaspora.