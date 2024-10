Lebanese people have strength to resist, says Bishop

Bishop Rafiq Alwarsha: It is significant that we have all these different saints in such a small country. Recently there was the beatification of Patriarch El Douaihy who lived through so much persecution in his life, moved to different parts of Lebanon and went through huge problems, and still he endured. This is to say that in the end history repeats itself, there should be no fear because despite all the things that happen, in the end they can be overcome.

I speak not from a horizontal point of view, but a vertical point of view. If we have to speak in a horizontal way I see that there is fear, anguish and a very great anxiety because it is not easy to overcome what Lebanon is going through. But from a spiritual point of view, these saints – and the beatification – make us realize that we should not be afraid.

Jesus himself said you will be persecuted, you will face many wars but in the end I win, I have won everything, I have won the world. If Jesus Christ, who founded Christianity and the Church, said that, then why be afraid?