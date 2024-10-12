Aleteia
A message if you experience postpartum depression (Video)

Caroline Fischer - published on 10/12/24
If you are experiencing postpartum depression or anxiety, or if you know someone who is, we have an important message for you.

Friends, I will keep this short and sweet: If you are a woman suffering from postpartum depression or anxiety -- or know a woman who is -- please, please watch the video above!

Giving birth is an extraordinary and emotional experience. Having a child is a great gift. However, for some women, the period after giving birth can also mark the beginning of a serious and potentially long-lasting period of depression.

Fortunately, the stigma around postpartum depression has lifted -- and many more people today are aware of this mental health condition. As I say in my video, if you do suffer from PPD the bravest and most important thing you can do is reach out for help. We also recommend that you pray, knowing that you are not alone, because we are also praying for you!

Sources of help

Here are some resources that may prove helpful to women with postpartum depression or anxiety:

  • This article from Johns Hopkins Medicine gives a simple but thorough explanation of post-partum depression, the symptoms, and some treatment options.
  • A helpful article by children’s book author Lorelei Savaryn about her own journey with postpartum depression.
Tags:
Health and WellnessMental HealthPostpartumPregnancy
