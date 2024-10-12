God is most especially present in the depths of your heart

Frequently we can have this idea in our mind that it is possible to "run" from God.
Part of this reasoning may come from an inner belief that God only resides within the four walls of a church and that his presence does not permeate the entire world.
Whatever we may think about God and his presence, the reality is that God is not only all around us, but he is even inside of us.
Abode of the heart
St. Francis de Sales reminds us of this truth in his Introduction to the Devout Life:
The second way of placing yourself in this Sacred Presence is to call to mind that God is not only present in the place where you are, but that He is very specially present in your heart and mind, which He kindles and inspires with His Holy Presence, abiding there as Heart of your heart, Spirit of your spirit. Just as the soul animates the whole body, and every member thereof, but abides especially in the heart, so God, while present everywhere, yet makes His special abode with our spirit.
He then encourages us to frequently bring this to mind on a regular basis:
Therefore David calls Him “the Strength of my heart;” and St. Paul said that in Him “we live and move and have our being.” Dwell upon this thought until you have kindled a great reverence within your heart for God Who is so closely present to you.
The more we appreciate and love God's presence within us, the less likely we will want to run away from God.
God's presence within us is meant to be a comfort, knowing that his love beats within our heart and he is waiting for us to respond to him.