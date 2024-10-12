Holy man who inspired Dorothy Day’s Catholic Worker mission

Dorothy always acknowledged the fundamental role of Peter Maurin in the founding of the Catholic Worker movement. She said, “He was the saint… he showed me the way. His ideas would dominate my thinking for the rest of my life.”

He wanted to build a “new world within the shell of the old” based on the Gospels, the papal social encyclicals, and the lives of the saints. His Easy Essays promoted his ideas for economic democracy, rejecting both state socialism and state capitalism, and for expanded ownership opportunities for all, such as employee-owned businesses. This is the “just third way.”

They both rejected the welfare state; He wrote: “He who is a pensioner of the State is a slave of the State.” Peter and Dorothy advocated a decentralized society, where the dignity and creativity of each person could be realized.