Unity is a grace, an unexpected gift. We are not its driving force; the true driving force is the Holy Spirit who guides us towards greater communion. Just as we do not know beforehand what the outcome of the Synod will be, neither do we know exactly what the unity to which we are called will be like. The Gospel tells us that Jesus, in that great prayer of his, “looked up to heaven”: unity does not come primarily from the earth, but from heaven. It is a gift whose timing and manner we cannot foresee. We must receive it by placing “no obstacle in the ways of divine Providence and [allowing] no preconceived judgements [to] impair the future inspirations of the Holy Spirit”, as the Council’s Decree goes on to say (Unitatis Redintegratio, 24). As Father Paul Couturier used to say, Christian unity must be implored “as Christ wills” and “by the means he wills.”