The ingenious donation system of the Basilica of Guadalupe

Beneath the surface of the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City lies an extraordinary secret: an intricate network of pipes that carries the countless coins dropped by devout pilgrims to a hidden collection chamber known as the cepo. This impressive mechanism ensures that donations received at one of the world’s most visited religious sites are efficiently collected and accounted for.
The cepo, which has been likened to a giant piggy bank, is ingeniously designed to handle the vast amounts of money that flow through the basilica. México Desconocido explains how the architect Pedro Ramírez Vázquez, who built the new basilica in 1974, designed this remarkable system to accommodate the overwhelming number of coins that visitors leave as offerings.
With an estimated 18.5 million pilgrims visiting each year (including 2.5 million on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe alone) the need for such an efficient collection system was clear.
A trip through the basilica
The donation process begins at one of the many alcancías (offering boxes) scattered throughout the basilica. Each coin placed in these boxes is directed through the network of pipes that carry the donations to the cepo below. This hidden chamber not only collects the coins, but also features an automatic counting system, a crucial innovation given the staggering amount of currency that flows through it. While exact figures are not disclosed, the design of the system ensures that donations are meticulously accounted for, allowing the Basilica to manage its resources effectively.
The existence of this complex system was initially shrouded in mystery, known only to a few within the Basilica’s administration. However, the late Father Pedro Herrasti made it public through his publication, El Verdadero Catolicismo, which shed light on the innovative engineering behind the scenes. The revelation sparked the curiosity of the faithful, who now have a deeper understanding of the logistics that support their acts of charity.
For many visitors, dropping a coin into the alcancía is a simple gesture that connects them to a larger community of believers. Knowing that their offerings are being efficiently collected and counted adds a layer of meaning to their contributions. As they leave the basilica, pilgrims can think on the meticulously designed journey of their donations – through pipes and into the cepo, a vault that holds not only coins, but also the hopes and prayers of the faithful, and their resolve to share their goods with those less fortunate.