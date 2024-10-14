A grandma’s Bible that survived Hurricane Helene

Recently Hurricanes Milton and Helene have wreaked such havoc for those in the south eastern states. While so many lives have been impacted by their destructive forces, there are some incredible stories of people almost defying nature to show the strength that humans have been given to face such difficult circumstances.
From nuns going door-to-door to bring spiritual comfort to those on Tybee Island in between the hurricanes, to a father who trudged through 30 miles of debris to get to his daughter's wedding. And not forgetting the woman who went into labor knowing that Hurricane Milton would soon be making landfall, and happily gave birth to her "miracle baby" a few hours after the hurricane had arrived.
And there's also a story of a 62-year-old grandmother who felt God played a hand in keeping her safe and allowed one of her most precious belongings to survive Hurricane Helene relatively unscathed.
Cindy Cole, from Nashville, Georgia, witnessed the complete destruction of her home in the wake of Hurricane Helene, but she told SWNS, as reported by Fox News, how she came to survive.
A voice to be heard
According to the grandmother, she was asleep in bed when the hurricane first hit. However, the sound of the electricity going out woke her up. And then she heard something that she believes was divine intervention:
"I had this little voice that kept saying, 'Get up! Go to another room in your house.'"
In what must have been a very frightening moment, Cole didn't react straight away. As she continued to explain:
"I laid there, and I heard it [again] like three different times saying, 'Get up! Go to another room in your house.'"
The voice had an impact: she got up and left the room. Within five minutes her neighbor's huge tree had crashed through the roof and landed on the bed, just where she'd been lying moments before.
However, while Cole believes it was "the Lord" telling her to get to another room, there was also another faith-filled incident that seemed to take place during the storm.
After the storm, Cole returned to her bedroom to see the extent of the damage. While the room was completely destroyed, among the debris her Bible was still standing up, opened, and relatively unscathed. As she shared:
"When I first saw the Bible, I'm like, 'Oh, look! I cannot believe that the Bible's still standing. You cannot touch the word of the Lord. You cannot touch it.'"
The storm survivor went on to share how she'd been praying to the Lord and asking Him to keep everybody safe. It certainly seems that He was listening!