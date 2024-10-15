3 Streams that flow from Jesus’ Sacred Heart

Many Catholics are familiar with St. Margaret Mary Alacoque and the private revelations she had of Jesus and the Sacred Heart devotion he wanted her to spread throughout the world.
She was a holy and devout woman who lived her life near to the Heart of Jesus, listening closely to his voice.
In one of her letters, featured by the Church's Office of Readings, she explains that " the Sacred Heart is an inexhaustible fountain and its sole desire is to pour itself out into the hearts of the humble so as to free them and prepare them to lead lives according to his good pleasure."
She then adds, "From this divine heart three streams flow endlessly."
1Mercy for Sinners
"The first is the stream of mercy for sinners; it pours into their hearts sentiments of contrition and repentance."
2Charity
"The second is the stream of charity, which helps all in need and especially aids those seeking perfection to find the means of surmounting their difficulties."
3Love and Light
"From the third stream flow love and light for the benefit of his friends who have attained perfection; these he wishes to unite to himself so that they may share his knowledge and commandments and, in their individual ways, devote themselves wholly to advancing his glory."
In this way, "This divine heart is an abyss of all blessings, and into it the poor should submerge all their needs. It is an abyss of joy in which all of us can immerse our sorrows. It is an abyss of lowliness to counteract our foolishness, an abyss of mercy for the wretched, an abyss of love to meet our every need."
We can all reap many blessings if we turn to Jesus' Sacred Heart and allow his love to flow into our lives.