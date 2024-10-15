7 Simple solutions to feel better in seven common situations

One of the joys of being alive is the many different types of emotions you get to feel. Depending on the situation, they can vary widely within the space of an hour -- from fleeting bursts of joy to more lingering feelings of anxiety.
Of course, if these emotions are more on the positive side, then you're glad to retain them. If, on the other hand, your emotions are more negative, it's important to deal with them before they have a detrimental impact on your health.
We've therefore created a list of common negative emotions, and simple suggestions for counteracting them effectively and inexpensively. Hopefully these suggestions will hope with those momentary down moments that we all go through. However, if you do find yourself experiencing serious or long-term instances of anxiety, depression, or other mental health issues, we encourage you to seek help from a doctor, therapist, or other specialist in mental health. One phone call can make a huge difference!
1Anger
If you find yourself full of anger, instead of shouting you could burst into song. While singing is often thought as a tool for positive mental health, it's also a great way to combat anger.
An Indian study on music intervention for coping with anger levels shows the positive effect music has on that emotion. And considering the energy that goes into being angry, if you focus instead on singing your heart out, it might bring a little more joy to those around you.
2Burned out
When you feel you have nothing left to give, your instinct may be to roll up under the covers and hide away from the world. After all, little energy goes into doing nothing.
However, while it might seem counter-intuitive, what you need to do is put on some shoes and go for a walk. When you feel burned out exercise "provides a cognitive regeneration strategy that lets your cognitive processes and central nervous system recover," explains Neurovine.
The great news is the effect of a 30-minute exercise session (in this case a brisk walk) can boost a mood almost instantly. And if you're completely overwhelmed, then turning to daily exercise can improve moods, cognitive ability, sleep, confidence, motivation, and reduce stress and anger. Just think: Maria in the Sound of Music was joyous and energized, maybe because she loved to sing while climbing mountains!
3Over-thinking
If you can't switch your brain off, then try putting pen to paper. The very process of writing your thoughts down will allow you to slow down and pay attention to your thoughts and emotions. Once they're in black and white, you'll be able to see them more realistically and then manage your response to them more effectively.
4Anxiety
Anxiety can creep up on you and become completely debilitating. While if you suffer from continued high levels of anxiety medical advice may be necessary, if you suffer from bouts of stress then breathing exercises will be able to help.
There are countless apps and online tools available to help, however, this advice from the British NHS provides exercises that last a couple of minutes and can prove most effective.
5Sad
Gratitude is a practice that can really have a positive impact on your life, and it's an act carried out by so many saints in the Catholic Church -- St. Thérèse de Lisieux is fine example. By putting our energy into focusing on the small things that make our life wonderful, those negative sad thoughts soon dissipate.
6Lazy
Sometimes it's great to have a lazy day, but if you're needing to get things done and there's no time to waste, then hop in the shower. However, not a nice, toasty one. No, you need a bit of a wake-up call and that means a stream of chilled water.
A cold-shower is scientifically proven to boost energy levels, giving you mental clarity and the ability to focus properly. And if you're not brave enough -- especially with winter soon upon us -- you can at least splash cold water on your face!
7Impatience
It can be frustrating when things aren't going at the pace you'd hoped for. However, if you feel impatient it's important to take stock on what you have actually achieved -- admittedly this might be hard if you've been blocked in traffic for hours. However, you could use that time to listen to podcasts on an interesting topic, reflect on your day, take a serious look at your surroundings, or (best of all) to pray and ask for the grace of patience.