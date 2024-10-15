Eucharistic revival continues with free webinar series

A webinar series that will help carry forth the fruits of this summer’s National Eucharistic Congress begins Tuesday evening.
The first speaker for the series is Franciscan Friar of the Renewal Fr. Agustino Torres, who will be exploring the question, “Why evangelize?”
Fr. Torres is a well-known speaker and evangelist who founded Corazón Puro, an organization dedicated to awakening and accompanying leaders in areas of great need, beginning with Hispanic youth and young adults.
The online series begins on October 15 at 8pm EDT and requires advance registration.
Each webinar in this series will offer the option to participate in a breakout group to discuss the topic in a less formal setting.
The webinars will be bilingual, with a Spanish interpreter available so that attendees on Zoom can hear in their preferred language.
Going forward
The webinars are the latest effort to bring about a revival in faith in the Eucharist. Responding to reports of diminishing faith, the Catholic bishops of the US began in 2021 to plan for a multi-year initiative of Eucharistic revival. That included a five-day Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis this past summer. The Congress served as a launch point marking a "Year of Mission" to continue the revival into the future.
Said Jason Shanks, executive director of the National Eucharistic Congress, Inc., “The mission of this Revival will not be complete until every Catholic has a deep personal relationship with our Eucharistic Lord.”
There will be webinars each Tuesday in October, and then, a monthly webinar will be hosted on the third Tuesday of every month.