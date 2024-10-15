Meet the “courageous cardinal” at the synod

Card. Nzapalainga: In the Central African Republic, this peace platform experience enabled me to get out of my community, to go and meet someone else, to welcome them, to listen to them, and to look with them for ways to save lives. At the Synod, with “conversation in the Spirit,” we are also asked to step outside ourselves, to listen to others, and to seek with them ways for the Church. I've found that the search for peace comes when we go beyond ourselves and don't try to impose the last word.