Pope sole leader recognizing human suffering, says patriarch

Pope Francis is “the only world leader” who acknowledges the human suffering of those caught in the midst of Israel's war, said the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.
Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said in a letter published in L’Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper, that Francis is reminding us of the need “not to lose our humanity,” even in tragic circumstances such as those playing out now in the Middle East.
The Church itself has a weapon it can use in the conflict as well, he said, particularly against the mistrust that seems to be spreading now. That “weapon,” said the patriarch, was on full display on October 7, the first anniversary of Hamas’ tragic invasion of Israel, which set off the current chain of events.
It was on that day, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary for the Latin Catholic Church, that Christians joined in prayer, fasting, and penance for peace, an initiative originally called for by Cardinal Pizzaballa but echoed by the Pope himself.
“In this context of deeply rooted hatred," the patriarch said, "there is a need for empathy, for gestures and words of love that, even if they don't change the course of events, bring comfort and consolation.”
Cardinal Pizzaballa’s letter was published in Italian and reported by Vatican News’ Lisa Zengarini, who said that the patriarch “recalled that in the past 12 months of war priests, religious men, and women, along with volunteers have remained steadfast in serving those in distress, to provide relief and comfort, even at the risk of their lives.”
Aid to Christians in Distress
From outside the Middle East, too, Christians are standing in solidarity with those most affected by the events. The pontifical charity Aid to the Church in Need has announced an emergency campaign to raise at least $1 million to assist the Church in Lebanon as it strives to cope with the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
Vatican News’ Zengarini said in a separate article that the worst affected areas are in the border regions between Israel and Lebanon.
A dramatic instance of that occurred on October 9, when a missile hit a Melkite Greek Catholic church sheltering displaced people in Derdghaya, in the southern district of Tyre, killing at least eight people [photo above].
According to local Church sources, another missile hit a priest’s house and a three-storey building housing parish offices, completely destroying them.
Unprecedented attack in the north
On October 14, more disturbing news came with Israel's first attack in the north of the country, as much as 70 miles from the border.
Missiles directed at the Christian-majority town of Aitou hit an apartment complex where displaced families were renting, Mayor Joseph Trad told Reuters. More than 20 people were killed and another eight wounded.