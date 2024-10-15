Aleteia
Sharing memes: A small gesture with a big impact

"IT'S SO YOU" dog meme

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock | Meme by Aleteia

Daniel Esparza - published on 10/15/24
A meme may not replace a deep conversation, but it can open the door to one, or at least remind someone that they are loved.

In a world where communication is as instant as the swipe of a finger, keeping in touch with friends and family has never been easier. Yet, ironically, this ease often leads to shallow or sporadic interactions, depth and thoughtfulness getting lost in the hustle and bustle and the many distractions of our daily lives. And whereas it is true that sending a funny meme may seem like a trivial act, in today’s fast-paced, digital landscape, it can have a deeper meaning. It’s a simple, playful way to say, “I’m thinking of you,” or “I know what will make you smile, so here’s this.”

Catholic LifestyleFriendshipVirtue
