Sharing memes: A small gesture with a big impact

In a world where communication is as instant as the swipe of a finger, keeping in touch with friends and family has never been easier. Yet, ironically, this ease often leads to shallow or sporadic interactions, depth and thoughtfulness getting lost in the hustle and bustle and the many distractions of our daily lives. And whereas it is true that sending a funny meme may seem like a trivial act, in today’s fast-paced, digital landscape, it can have a deeper meaning. It’s a simple, playful way to say, “I’m thinking of you,” or “I know what will make you smile, so here’s this.”
Catholic tradition teaches that even the smallest gestures of kindness, compassion or love are significant. In fact, these seemingly minute and irrelevant actions are the very fabric of community and friendship. Sharing a funny meme can be one of those small gestures that brightens someone’s day – especially when direct and lengthy communication may be lacking, or even impossible. In truth, it is not just about sending a laugh – it’s about expressing care, connection, and shared joy.
Humor as a bond
In his commentary on the Ethics of Aristotle, St Thomas Aquinas explains that it is necessary for the relaxation of the mind that we should from time to time amuse ourselves and share some jokes. Humor, when used charitably, can be a source of relief and joy, and in our digital age, memes can be a modern manifestation of this playful spirit. When we send a meme, especially one that resonates with shared experiences or values, we remind the recipient of our common ground – whether it’s a shared sense of humor, a common interest, or even a lighthearted take on a challenging day.
At a time when we often feel disconnected, something as seemingly insignificant as a meme can build and strengthen relationships. It’s a way of saying, “I care enough to make the effort to bring a smile to your face.”
A digital check-in
The fast-paced nature of modern communication means we’re often juggling multiple conversations, tasks, and responsibilities. As a result, sending a meme is sometimes the most we can manage on busy days. But that doesn’t mean it’s an insignificant form of communication. In fact, it can be one of the most accessible and non-intrusive ways to check in on someone without making them feel pressured to respond immediately. It’s a gentle reminder that you’re thinking about them.
In many ways, sharing a meme embodies the Christian practice of making small but meaningful gestures of kindness. Much like sending a card, making a quick phone call, or saying a little prayer for someone, a meme can brighten someone’s day and strengthen the bonds of friendship, even from afar.
Lighten the load
Stress and anxiety are, sadly, our common companions. With life’s many burdens, sometimes all it takes is a quick laugh to lighten the load. As Christians, we’re called to bring joy to the world by lifting each other up. A well-timed meme can be one of those ways – a tiny moment of grace in the form of a smile or a shared laugh.
So the next time you come across a meme that makes you laugh, don’t hesitate to share it with a friend who shares your values and sense of humor. It might just be the lighthearted lift they need for the day. A meme may not replace a deep conversation, but it can open the door to one, or at least remind someone that they are loved and remembered in the midst of life’s busyness.