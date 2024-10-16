Detroit archbishop calls for prayers for Michigan governor

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has drawn ire from Catholics after appearing in a viral video in which she feeds a Doritos chip to an influencer in much the same way a priest might distribute Communion. The Archdiocese of Detroit responded to the video, pointing out how Catholics feel slighted, but also inviting Catholics of Michigan to pray for their governor.
The video can be seen on the TikTok account of Liz Plank, the influencer who appeared in the brief, 7-second video. Plank appears to be kneeling on a couch before opening her mouth to take a Doritos chip on her tongue in similar fashion to how Catholics receive the Eucharist. The camera pans to Whitmer who remains expressionless for the remainder of the video.
The Catholic League was quick to respond to the video, with President and CEO Paul Long remarking that the posture of Plank was “specifically imitating the posture and gestures of Catholics receiving the Holy Eucharist.” He then reiterated the Catholic belief in the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist:
“It is not just distasteful or ‘strange;’ it is an all-too-familiar example of an elected official mocking religious persons and their practices. While dialogue on this issue with the governor’s office is appreciated, whether or not insulting Catholics and the Eucharist was the intent, it has had an offensive impact,” Long wrote.
He went on to lament the apparent lowering of the “bar of civility and respect toward people of faith,” and reminded that Michigan is home to a diverse population of Christian, Jewish, and Muslim believers.
He suggested that “those in public office … return a level of respect, civility, and appreciation for those who have found peace and fulfillment in life by worshiping God and serving their neighbor.”
Archbishop Allen Henry Vigneron also took time to respond to the video. He began by noting the importance of Catholics engaging in the political process “in light of the teachings of Jesus Christ and the Church.”
Rather than admonish the governor, however, Archbishop Vigneron invited Catholics of Michigan to pray.
“Both St. Peter and St. Paul admonish the early Christians to pray for those in civil leadership who, by God’s providence, have become his stewards of the common good in our communities.” Archbishop Vigneron wrote. “Let us pray for our governor, that her public service would always reflect this reality, including a commitment to religious liberty and promoting a culture of respect for all faiths.”
Governor Whitmer has responded to the controversy with a statement that eschews the notion that the video mocked the Catholic faith. She wrote that the skit was made in order to bring attention to the CHIP Act and that any offense taken by the video was due to a misunderstanding:
"Over 25 years in public service, I would never do something to denigrate someone's faith. I’ve used my platform to stand up for people’s right to hold and practice their personal religious beliefs. My team has spoken to the Michigan Catholic Conference. What was supposed to be a video about the importance of the CHIPS Act to Michigan jobs, has been construed as something it was never intended to be, and I apologize for that.”