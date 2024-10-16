Fr. David Michael Moses is a Catholic priest using social media as a tool to help people understand his faith and his role as a priest. One thing the popular priest is doing is answering all those burning questions that people have about his job.
Recently Fr. David Michael gave an answer to the question "Do priests make money?" And his answer not only explains his financial situation, but also can inspire us in the way we view our own money.
First, he addresses the difference between a priest living according to the rule of a religious order and a diocesan priest like himself. Religious order priests take a vow of poverty and share all their resources in common. As a diocesan priest caring for his parishioners, Fr. David Michael can't lean on a religious community to support him; instead he needs to rely on a monthly stipend that allows him to get by.
He goes on to explain the importance of the word "stipend," pointing out that it is not a salary; he would never receive a direct payment for the work he does as a priest. His priestly duties are without pay, which is not only normal to Fr. David Michael but is also in accordance with Church law.
Priestly expenses
Thankfully he doesn't need to pay rent or a mortgage, as the parish property is Church (diocesan)-owned, so the money he receives allows him to care for his needs so that he can really devote all his attention to the people he serves. He also says he's the cheapest staff member at his parish!
Importantly, Fr. David Michael points out how much he loves his life of simplicity, explaining that "the depth of spiritual beauty" he is witness to helps him realize how, "the things of the world really don't shine as much."
And that is something we can all consider in our own lives, which are so often dictated by materialistic needs and desires. If we can focus on the more simple things in life, then perhaps the stress of all the "must-haves" will dissipate and we can enjoy the beauty that surrounds us.
As Fr. David Michael states:
I'm storing up riches in heaven, and the exchange rate there is pretty good."