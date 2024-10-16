Saving Fra Angelico’s Crucifixion: Museum raising money

The Ashmolean Museum at the University of Oxford is in a race against time to raise the necessary £4.48 million to purchase a rare masterpiece by Renaissance master Fra Angelico. The painting, The Crucifixion with the Virgin, Saint John the Evangelist, and the Magdalen, is currently part of a private British collection but risks being sold to a private buyer outside the United Kingdom if the funds are not raised by October 29.
Fra Angelico, born Guido di Pietro and later known as Fra Giovanni after joining the Dominican order, is renowned for his spiritual depth and technical brilliance. His works express a profound religious intensity, often said to reflect his deep personal devotion.
According to the 16th-century historian Giorgio Vasari, Fra Angelico was so moved by the Crucifixion that he could not paint it without tears streaming down his face.
As told by Medievalists.net, despite Fra Angelico’s significance in the history of Italian Renaissance art, there are no complete works by the artist in the UK. The National Gallery and the Courtauld Gallery hold only fragments of larger altarpieces, making the Ashmolean’s effort to acquire this painting all the more important.
If successful, The Crucifixion would join a later work by Fra Angelico, already housed in the museum, creating a unique opportunity for the public to observe the development of his style across different stages of his career.
So far, the Ashmolean has secured more than £3.1 million, thanks to contributions from major donors, a group of over 25 supporters, and a generous grant from Art Fund. However, time is running short, and the museum still needs to raise nearly £1.4 million.
If the campaign fails, this early and evocative work will likely disappear into a private collection, depriving both British and international audiences of a chance to engage with one of Fra Angelico’s most moving representations of Christ’s ultimate sacrifice. The Ashmolean’s acquisition of this piece would offer visitors a rare opportunity to experience the work of a master whose faith and artistry continue to inspire generations.