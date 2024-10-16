Star halts concert to help wife deliver baby on tour bus

The crowd was exuberant in welcoming a new little one to the world!

Brantley Gilbert's concert in Tupelo, Mississippi, had gotten off to its usual boot-stomping start last Friday when the 39-year-old, Nashville-based singer whose many hits often reflect his Christian faith was rushed off the stage due to an emergency -- his wife had gone into labor unexpectedly on the tour bus.

Gilbert shared a video of the experience on social media where he praised his wife Amber and recounted what he called "the craziest night of my life."

The rest of his message reads:

"...Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I’ll never forget. Thank you to our road family for rallying around us, Brittany Thornton for helping us bring this little dude into the world, Tupelo, Mississippi, for showing us mad love and support, and most of all … Amber Gilbert, for letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be. I love you."

While it's not clear how long the musician left his fans waiting while he helped a mid-wife deliver the baby, the crowd's supportive response when he returned to stage made it clear that they certainly didn't mind.

Video footage shows Gilbert stepping out to finish his concert with the announcement: "We have a baby!" He was met with loud cheers of support.

"Suddenly, the baby wanted to be here"

The little boy joins older brother Barrett, 6, and sister Braylen, 5. Their dad followed up with a post the next morning to announce the child's name:

Abram Howel Gilbert We will never forget the way you got here, and we can't wait to see what you do here.

A few days after the concert, Abram's proud parents sat down with Taste of Country to talk more about the joyous event, which they expressed took them by surprise.

Even though they were travelling with a midwife, Amber showed no signs of labor before the concert. She and her midwife were convinced she had at least a week left before giving birth.

"I was reading a book with my daughter," Amber recounted. "And suddenly, the baby wanted to be here."

Amber praised her husband and high school sweetheart in this and other interviews.

Theirs is clearly a joyful relationship, where they've obviously learned to roll with the punches. Watching them interact, one cannot help but imagine that their success as a couple and Brantley's success as an artist have everything to do with having one's priorities in order.