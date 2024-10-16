The (almost) lost art of possessing everyday skills

We must help younger generations understand that there is a sacredness in the work of the hands, in the creation of goods, in the labor of a job well done.

I was having lunch with a friend the other day when she shared something that really got me thinking. She had read an article that highlighted a disturbing trend among many young adults today: they are avoiding places like butcher shops, fishmongers, and produce stands. Not because they dislike fresh produce, but because they feel uncomfortable interacting with the vendors -- just as they don’t like speaking on the phone.

The article explains that they’re often afraid to ask questions for fear of revealing their ignorance. Many don’t know how to ask for specific cuts of meat, distinguish one kind of fish from the other, or how to ask for what they need in a simple, direct conversation. As a result, they turn to the frozen food section of the supermarket, where the anonymity of pre-packaged meals provides a (false) sense of security.

A generation gap

This realization was startling. It’s not just about food; it’s about the broader gap in skills and practical knowledge that we see in younger generations. We’ve come to a place where simple, everyday interactions that once seemed commonplace and natural are now slipping away. As parents, educators, and members of a community, we must consider what it means to truly educate our children.

The importance of basic skills cannot be overstated. Skills in communication, engagement, and practical tasks such as shopping, cooking, and maintaining a home are not only necessary for daily survival -- they are part of the fabric of human dignity. The trades, whether carpentry, cooking, farming, or other practical work, are essential to the well-being of our society. They are the skills that enable us to live in harmony with our environment, to nourish ourselves, and to build relationships with those around us.

The value of labor and skills

The Catholic faith has long understood the inherent value of work and trade. In the Gospels, we see Joseph and Jesus working as carpenters, and apostles as fishermen. There is a sacredness in the work of the hands, in the creation of goods, in the labor of a job well done. Commerce is not just about making a living; it is about serving others, doing honest work that supports the community. A butcher, a farmer, a baker, or a teacher -- each contributes to the common good in a profound way.

In today’s fast-paced world, we often look to universities or high-status professions to define success. But we should not underestimate the education of the other skills and crafts passed down through families and communities. A father who teaches his son how to sharpen a knife, or a mother who shows her daughter how to plant a tree, are not just passing on practical knowledge; they are passing on a way of life that fosters independence, self-confidence, and an understanding that work is good. These skills, these trades, are the foundation of a thriving and resilient society.