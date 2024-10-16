Was St. Ignatius of Antioch the child Jesus picked up?

Nicephorus, an ancient author, relates that this child was, in after days, St. Ignatius the celebrated Martyr-Bishop of Antioch. The picture of Christ with the youthful Ignatius in His arms is too touching to be lightly passed over and, we may with profit meditate on it today. Let us see then this child of noble destiny playing in the streets of Capernaum with other boys of his age...In the midst of their game, they see the great Master and the men who are with Him enter a house, and full of childish curiosity follow them and peep in at the open door; soon the Leader, who is no other than the Savior, advances, and taking little Ignatius by the hand, draws him into the circle of His followers, embraces him and presses him to His Heart.