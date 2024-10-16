Was St. Ignatius of Antioch the child Jesus picked up?

There are many nameless people in the four Gospels, people who encountered Jesus but are never mentioned by name.
The reality is that these people were real and while we don't know who they were, Jesus' ministry had an impact on each of them.
One of the oldest legends connected to the Gospels is that the child Jesus placed in the midst of the apostles later grew to be St. Ignatius of Antioch.
Who was the child?
The Gospel of Luke narrates the following story:
An argument arose among the disciples about which of them was the greatest. Jesus realized the intention of their hearts and took a child and placed it by his side and said to them, “Whoever receives this child in my name receives me, and whoever receives me receives the one who sent me. For the one who is least among all of you is the one who is the greatest.”
In a book entitled Christ is My Life, the author explains the popular legend behind this biblical story:
Nicephorus, an ancient author, relates that this child was, in after days, St. Ignatius the celebrated Martyr-Bishop of Antioch. The picture of Christ with the youthful Ignatius in His arms is too touching to be lightly passed over and, we may with profit meditate on it today. Let us see then this child of noble destiny playing in the streets of Capernaum with other boys of his age...In the midst of their game, they see the great Master and the men who are with Him enter a house, and full of childish curiosity follow them and peep in at the open door; soon the Leader, who is no other than the Savior, advances, and taking little Ignatius by the hand, draws him into the circle of His followers, embraces him and presses him to His Heart.
The Catholic Encyclopedia confirms that "More than one of the earliest ecclesiastical writers have given credence" to that legend.
In theory it could have happened, as St. Ignatius was a child when Jesus walked on this earth and he lived in the same region.
We will never know if there is any truth behind the legend, which most historians believe to be a medieval myth.
Yet, it was likely a legend that sprung-up to explain the heroic faith of St. Ignatius, who learned much at the feet of St. John the Apostle, and who valiantly gave his life in martyrdom.