Were you inspired by the sight of dozens of young people walking across the country with the Eucharist this past year? If you’re a young person with a heart for evangelization, you could follow in their footsteps in 2025.
The National Eucharistic Congress has announced that a Eucharistic pilgrimage is being organized for June of next year, which is not only near the end of the “Year of Mission” in the multi-year National Eucharistic Revival, but also a Holy Year in the universal Church.
A desire for ongoing Eucharistic encounters across the United States was evident throughout the 2024 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, said the National Eucharistic Congress, Inc., the organization implementing the multi-year revival on behalf of the US bishops.
While 2024’s Eucharistic Pilgrimage began from the four compass points of the US – New Haven, Connecticut; Brownsville, Texas; San Francisco; and northern Minnesota – and converged on Indianapolis, the site of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, the 2025 edition will kick off from that city in Indiana and journey west to Los Angeles.
Drexel Route
Like the four routes of the 2024 walk, the Indy-LA route will be under the patronage of a saint – Katharine Drexel, who founded the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, an order dedicated to serving the Native American and African American populations.
The Drexel Route 2025 will commence following a Mass of Thanksgiving on Pentecost Sunday, and will cover the southwestern US states before reaching Los Angeles for the Feast of Corpus Christi.
The route will have multiple stops, including the Tomb of Servant of God Fr. Emil Kapaun in Wichita and the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City.
Eight young adults, guided by two chaplains, will serve as “Perpetual Pilgrims” who will accompany the Blessed Sacrament throughout the route. They will partake in weekly service projects to serve local communities.
In Los Angeles, the National Eucharistic Congress, Inc. will host an event to conclude the Pilgrimage and celebrate the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ with a citywide Eucharistic procession.
The pilgrimage effectively will celebrate the conclusion of the National Eucharistic Revival, “continuing the healing work our Lord has begun in our nation during this three-year movement,” according to a press release.
“We must not cease the work of revival that Christ began on the Cross, to draw every heart to his Eucharistic heart,” said Jason Shanks, President of the National Eucharistic Congress, Inc. “We are called to respond to this greatest act of charity, the salvation of souls, and answer his invitation to participate in this saving work. This Pilgrimage is a reminder of your baptismal call to commit yourself once again to the mystical body of Christ, uniting yourself to his Eucharistic heart and drawing all souls to him.”
How to apply
Applications are available for those interested in serving as Perpetual Pilgrims and are due by Friday, November 1.
As with the 2024 Pilgrimage, events associated with the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage will be open to the public, and all are invited to participate in this prayerful moment.
There will be a series of Eucharistic events, including daily Mass, Eucharistic adoration, witness talks, and panels about the Eucharist. Day pilgrims will have the opportunity to join segments of the procession and will be able to register with their local diocese.
Detailed information will be shared in early 2025. Further information about the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage can be found at eucharisticpilgrimage.org.