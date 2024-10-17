Fr. Matt Lowry is not only a priest who devotes his time to evangelizing and supporting students at the Newman Center in Flagstaff, Arizona, he is also a man of God with a lot of humor, and what seems to be an incredible amount of energy!
As the director of the Holy Trinity Newman Center since 2009, Fr. Matt has had a real impact on the youngsters who've entered the doors of the center, seeing an increase in the numbers of students who attend Mass, retreats, and even join the seminary.
And when you see some of the videos he posts on social media on the Catholic_jacks page, it is easy to see why.
The viral video
In a video that garnered over 2.5 million likes on Instagram, the fun-loving priest demonstrated how God is a permanent presence in your life, to reach out to whenever you want.
In a mock conversation with Jesus, he asks: "Can I talk with you again tomorrow?" and gives the response we're often reminded of but don't always remember: "Of course, I am always with you!"
And it is Fr. Matt's physical response that has got the Internet talking -- believers and non-believers alike.
If you click on the video below, you'll see what we're talking about. A little warning: you might find yourself playing it a few times!
It really is one of the more joyous moments on social media, and as one person commented, Fr. Matt's moves are reminiscent of David in 2 Samuel 6:14-22, in which he “danced before the Lord with all his might.”
