I want to let you know that I love all of you, and that it has been a pleasure to walk the road of my life by your side. I will not tell you not to be sad, but do not be too sad. As with every death, there will be someone among my loved ones who will cry for me, someone who will be in disbelief, someone who will instead, perhaps without knowing why, feel like going out with friends, being together, laughing and joking, as if nothing had happened. I want to be there for you in this, and let you know that this is normal. For those who will cry, know that it is normal to be sad. For those who will want to party, know that it is normal to party. Cry and celebrate, do it also in my honor. If you would like to remember me instead, do not waste too much time on various rituals, pray, of course, but also take glasses, toast to my health and yours, and be merry. I have always loved to be in company, and so this is how I would like to be remembered. It will probably take time, though, and if I really want to console and depart from this world in a way that doesn't make you sick, I cannot simply tell you that time will heal every wound. Not least because it won't. So I want to tell you candidly about the step that I have already taken and that everyone must sooner or later take: death.