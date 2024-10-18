Archaeologists uncover early Christian church in Armenia

Archaeologists have recently uncovered one of the world’s oldest Christian churches in Armenia, a discovery that sheds new light on the early history of Christianity in the region. The remarkable find, announced by the University of Münster on October 11, reveals the remains of a 4th-century church that is now believed to be the oldest Christian church ever found in Armenia.
As explained by Fox News, the excavation took place at the ancient site of Artaxata, nestled in the Ararat Plain. Archaeologists from the University of Münster in Germany, in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, have been working at the site since 2018. However, it was only recently that the remains of this significant Christian structure were unearthed.
The ancient church has a distinctive octagonal design with cruciform extensions – a typical architectural feature of early Christian memorial buildings. Parts of the church were surveyed using geophysical methods, and the team uncovered wooden platforms that were radiocarbon dated to the mid-4th century. This places the structure in the very formative years of Christian liturgy and theology, making it a valuable piece of early Christian history.
The building, approximately 100 feet in diameter, had a floor of mortar and terra cotta tiles, indicating that it was constructed with great care and craftsmanship. The discovery of imported marble fragments from the Mediterranean suggests that this early church was lavishly decorated, underscoring its importance in the early Christian community.
The first officially Christian state
Armenia holds a special place in Christian history as the first state to adopt Christianity as its official religion. According to legend, Gregory the Illuminator converted King Tiridates III to Christianity in 301, making Armenia the first Christian nation. This discovery in Artaxata, once the capital of the Kingdom of Armenia, confirms the region’s early embrace of Christianity and its role in the development of Christian worship.
The site’s proximity to the medieval monastery of Khor Virap, a sacred site for Armenians, further connects the archaeological find to the country’s deep Christian heritage. This latest discovery not only enriches our understanding of Armenia’s early Christian history, but also brings to light the beauty and complexity of the development of the faith in one of its earliest strongholds.