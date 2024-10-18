Bishop Mounir Khairallah: Our mission as Christians on earth is to bear witness to the values in the Gospel, to bear witness to the presence of Jesus Christ in each of us but also in our midst. This means in the midst of the people of our countries, whether they are Christians, Muslims or Jews. Our mission is to be able to condemn violence, hatred, wars, revenge, and to be able to truly build peace on these feelings of fraternity, cooperation, and respecting each other in our diversity.

So with the conflict we are experiencing today again in Lebanon, we are again called to be the disciples of Jesus Christ. We are called to be messengers of peace, of openness of respect for the other, prophets of truth, living the witness of Jesus Christ who is present in our midst.

I say that all the demons of the world have been unleashed on Lebanon for the last 50 years. Lebanon was a “message,” as Holy John Paul II used to say. I see no other mission, no other vocation than that.