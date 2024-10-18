Pope Francis received former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert and former Palestinian foreign minister Nasser Al-Kidwa at the Vatican on October 17, 2024. The two men came to present their joint plan for resolving the ongoing conflict. Their proposal is similar to the “two-state solution” which Vatican diplomacy has supported for decades.
The delegation of Israelis and Palestinians also included Israeli columnist and researcher on the Middle East peace process, Gershon Baskin, and Palestinian activist Samer Sinijlawi, nephew of former Palestinian Authority president Yasser Arafat.
During the 15-minute audience, the Holy See Press Office told I.MEDIA, the two elder statesmen presented Pope Francis with their peace plan for Gaza and the entire Israeli-Palestinian territory. Ehud Olmert (head of the Israeli government between 2006 and 2009) and Nasser al-Kidwa (minister in 2005-2006) signed a joint declaration of cooperation last August, proposing a way out of the conflict.
The plan, detailed in the Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano, proposes a ceasefire and a settlement for the Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.
It also advocates the creation of a non-militarized Palestinian state. It provides for the withdrawal of the Israeli army and the creation of a Palestinian entity to administer it, with an Arab force — the Temporary Arab Security Presence (TASP) — to stabilize the Gaza Strip and combat terrorism.
To resolve territorial disputes, the project advocates “the annexation by Israel of a portion of territory to be agreed upon equal to 4% of the West Bank of Palestine, in exchange for territory of equal size that today lies within Israel's borders.” This exchange would enable the Palestinians to benefit from “a corridor linking the West Bank and Gaza.”
A special status for Jerusalem
Both leaders mention that Pope Francis has shown a keen interest in the question of Jerusalem's status. Their plan envisages “a special status for Jerusalem, which should be managed by a trusteeship of five states,” including Israel and Palestine. Jordan would play a decisive role, as is already the case for the Esplanade of the Mosques.
Their plan envisages Jerusalem — or Al Quds, as it is known in Arabic — becoming the capital of both states, based on the territorial borders that existed at the time of the 1967 war. They add, “The Old City must escape political control and be dedicated to the three monotheistic religions, which consider it a holy place of prayer.”
Vatican support?
This plan could find support at the Vatican. For decades, the Holy See has consistently advocated a two-state solution and the preservation of the Holy City's “status quo.”
On March 27, 2024, the Pope met with another Israeli-Palestinian delegation: Israeli Rami Elhanan and Palestinian Bassam Aramin. The two have become activists together for peace in the Holy Land after losing their respective daughters in the conflict.
“They don't look at the enmity of war, but at the friendship of two men who care for each other and who have lived through the same crucifixion,” the Pope said, paying tribute to their testimony.