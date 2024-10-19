Aleteia
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Here is one way to conclude your time of prayer

megaflopp | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 10/19/24
St. Francis de Sales offers this brief guide that can help you end your time in prayer and transition back to everyday life.

Prayer and Christian meditation can take many different forms. Each saint had his or her own way of praying and often shared that method in their writings.

St. Francis de Sales was one of those saints and he provided a set of steps someone could follow when they wanted to conclude their time of prayer.

He detailed these steps in his book Introduction to the Devout Life.

Concluding prayer

St. Francis de Sales explains, "meditation should be concluded by three acts, made with the utmost humility."

1Act of Thanksgiving

First, an act of thanksgiving;—thanking God for the affections and resolutions with which He has inspired you, and for the Mercy and Goodness He has made known to you in the mystery you have been meditating.

2Act of Oblation

Secondly, an act of oblation, by which you offer your affections and resolutions to God, in union with His Own Goodness and Mercy, and the Death and Merits of His Son.

3Petition

The third act is one of petition, in which you ask God to give you a share in the Merits of His Dear Son, and a blessing on your affections and resolutions, to the end that you may be able to put them in practice. You will further pray for the Church, and all her Ministers, your relations, friends, and all others, using the Our Father as the most comprehensive and necessary of prayers.

You may find this to be a useful way to conclude your prayer, or you may try it for a while and then find a different saint's method and try that instead.

Prayer, Spiritual Life, Spirituality
