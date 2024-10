Italy extends ban on surrogacy to foreign travel

“Sometimes when there is in­fertility in marriage, couples make the decision to seek out the services of a surrogate in order to have a child,” says the National Catholic Bioethics Center (NCBC). “A surrogate is a woman who agrees to be implanted with an em­bryo produced by in vitro fertiliza­tion (IVF) and to hand over the newborn baby to the couple upon completion of the gestation and birth. In recent years, gestational surrogacy has become a multi-mil­lion dollar industry, attracting a broad clientele ranging from mar­ried couples to single women, gay couples to anyone else with the de­sire for a baby and the ability to finance the undertaking.”