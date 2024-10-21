5 Incredible Catholic sites to visit in Louisiana

If you find yourself visiting the Bayou State, or are lucky enough to call it home, here are some incredible Catholic sites that you should not miss.

Louisiana is one of a few areas of the United States with a long Catholic history. The history of the Catholic Church in Louisiana began in the mid-1750s when settlers came from Spain, France, and Germany. Many were accompanied by priests to bring the sacraments and preach the word of God in the new land.

When England expelled the French colonists from eastern Canada, also in the middle of the 18th century, many of these Acadians came to south Louisiana, where previous settlers had the same French language and Catholic faith of the exiles. It is from the Acadians that the nickname “Cajun” comes, a marker of proud identity for people from the Creole state. To this day, nearly a quarter of the Louisiana population is Catholic.

“As the second oldest archdiocese in the United States with an over 300-year history in the city, the Catholic Church’s history and significance is key to the history of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana,” said Sarah McDonald of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. “The stories and significant landmarks in just the Archdiocese of New Orleans alone are endless. There are six other dioceses in the State of Louisiana. Each has significant churches and shrines, most notably the cathedrals in the Diocese of Lafayette and the Diocese of Alexandria, which are the two oldest of the other six.”

If you find yourself visiting the Bayou State, or are lucky enough to call it home, here are some incredible Catholic sites not to miss.

1 Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette

The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist or La Cathédrale St-Jean, originally called l'Église St-Jean du Vermilion, is the cathedral and mother church of the Diocese of Lafayette. It was the first Catholic church in Lafayette Parish (parish is the name for county in Louisiana), founded in 1821, and was designated cathedral upon the erection of the diocese in 1918.

The historic church is the third structure built on the site. The cornerstone was laid in 1913, and the church was completed in 1916 in the Dutch Romanesque Revival style. Inside the large red and white brick structure, don’t miss seeing the stained-glass windows produced in Munich depicting the life of St. John the Evangelist, oil paintings of Christ and the Apostles, and a Casavant Frères organ. You can read more about the church’s history here.

Cathedral-Basilica of St. Louis, New Orleans f11photo | Shutterstock

2 The Cathedral-Basilica of St. Louis, King of France, New Orleans

Among the oldest continuously operating Catholic churches in the United States, the site of the Cathedral-Basilica of St. Louis, King of France, has been the center of worship for the Catholic faithful in New Orleans since the city’s founding in 1718. The first permanent church built in this spot was built in 1727 but burned in the fire of 1788.

The current expanded and restored Cathedral was completed in 1851 and included elements of the earlier churches. In 1964, Pope Paul VI raised the Cathedral to the rank of Minor Basilica, citing its splendor, antiquity, historical significance, and pastoral zeal. A pope, generals, presidents, kings, and prime ministers have been visitors over the centuries.

3 National Shrine of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos, New Orleans

Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos, CSsR, was a beloved saintly priest who lived in New Orleans in the 1800s. He contracted yellow fever and died just a little over a year after coming to live there.

During his short time in New Orleans, it is said that Father Seelos took on the hardest tasks and did the most penance, but was the most cheerful member of the community. Today he is known as the “Cheerful Ascetic.”

He was beatified in 2000, and The National Shrine to honor him is located in St. Mary’s Assumption Church, the first German Catholic Church in both New Orleans and the state of Louisiana.

The Shrine contains the official portrait of Father Seelos, which was used in Rome for his beatification, as well as much religious artwork depicting his life, a statue of him and his original casket, and a sacred reliquary that houses his remains.

Besides the shrine, the church itself is a beautiful place to visit. It is considered the most ornate of New Orleans churches for its distinctive European Baroque flavor. Behind the church and Shrine, there is a beautiful courtyard perfect for prayer and meditation, and a gift shop.

Tomb of the Unknown Slave, St. Augustine Catholic Church, New Orleans Fuzheado | Wikimedia Commons | CC BY-SA 3.0

4 St. Augustine Church, New Orleans

This historic structure has been a center of worship for the Black community of New Orleans since 1841, when the free people of color got permission from Bishop Antoine Blanc to build a church of their own. The church was remarkably integrated from the beginning and has a fascinating history, including the “war of the pews” when local populations competed to purchase the pews in the newly built church.

A little before the church’s founding, Henriette Delille, a free woman of color, and Juliette Gaudin, a Cuban, began aiding enslaved people, orphaned girls, the uneducated, and the sick and elderly among people of color. The two founded the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family, the second-oldest African American congregation of women, with its beginnings at St. Augustine Church.

5 The National Shrine of Our Lady of Prompt Succor

Our Lady of Prompt Succor is the patroness of the City of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana. The statue of Our Lady under the title of Our Lady of Prompt Succor came to New Orleans in 1810, and for two centuries the Ursuline Sisters have shared this devotion to Our Lady of “Quick Help.”

The story behind this shrine is absolutely incredible, featuring numerous miraculous events. Among these are an incident in 1815, when in gratitude for the miracle of America's victory over the British in the Battle of New Orleans, the Ursulines made a promise to celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving each year on the feast day of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, January 8. This yearly tradition continues to this day.

BONUS SITE St. Gabriel Church, St. Gabriel

The historical St. Gabriel Catholic Church is believed to be the oldest Catholic Church structure in Louisiana. It was built in 1769 and has been moved several times. The steeple of the church, believed to be made primarily of silver, was a gift from the Queen of Spain in 1770.