Crystal Cathedral’s Catholic conversion is complete

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange, in California, has announced the completion and dedication of the St. Callistus Chapel and Crypts at Christ Cathedral. The largest glass building in the world, Christ Cathedral was once a Protestant mega church, but nearly a decade of renovations has transformed it into a major center of Catholic worship in the state.
According to the diocese, the St. Callistus Chapel and Crypts were completed in the Romano-Byzantine style and will serve as the resting place for generations of bishops of the Diocese of Orange. The site was formally dedicated and blessed in an October 14 Mass celebrated by Bishop Kevin Vann.
With the dedication Mass, the diocese writes that the original vision of the transformation of the Crystal Cathedral into the Catholic Christ Cathedral “has achieved all the major components.” Its completion comes over a decade after the Crystal Cathedral was purchased by the Catholic Church and just five years after the Cathedral was formally dedicated to the Catholic faith.
The renovations to the cathedral took so long due to the many components the diocese wished to address. Other than the main cathedral worship space, the diocese worked on the Arboretum and Tower of Hope, expanded the Cathedral Memorial Gardens cemetery, built the Our Lady of La Vang Shrine and Marian Gardens, and it also restored its famed Hazel Wright Organ, one of the largest church organs in the world.
Bishop Vann commented on the work:
“It was a long path to reach this moment, but the Lord gets us to where we need to be. I hope all feel a great sense of gratitude, and I’m particularly thankful for everybody who participated in this, from beginning to end.” Bishop Vann said. “When the faithful enter the St. Callistus Chapel and Crypts, we pray they will feel a sense of history and faith. Art reflects worship, and may all understand the beautiful heritage that we have here in the Diocese of Orange.”
Able to accommodate 220 people – roughly one-tenth of the capacity of Christ Cathedral – the chapel will regularly host Masses, weddings, funerals, lectures, guided tours and other gatherings. Read more about the completion of Christ Cathedral and the new St. Callistus Chapel and Crypts at the Diocese of Orange.