Strive to put into practice your daily resolutions

Frequently when we read the Bible or the life of a saint, we will be inspired to be more virtuous in our lives.
We may even leave our time of prayer with a renewed mission to be more charitable toward others, or with a desire to give to the poor.
What comes next is probably the most important part of the equation: putting it into practice.
Hollow resolutions
St. Francis de Sales encourages us in his Introduction to the Devout Life to be more intentional about fulfilling any resolutions we feel called to during prayer:
[S]trive when your meditation is ended to retain the thoughts and resolutions you have made as your earnest practice throughout the day. This is the real fruit of meditation, without which it is apt to be unprofitable, if not actually harmful—inasmuch as to dwell upon virtues without practicing them lends to puff us up with unrealities, until we begin to fancy ourselves all that we have meditated upon and resolved to be; which is all very well if our resolutions are earnest and substantial, but on the contrary hollow and dangerous if they are not put in practice. You must then diligently endeavor to carry out your resolutions, and seek for all opportunities, great or small.
He then gives a concrete example of what this would look like:
For instance, if your resolution was to win over those who oppose you by gentleness, seek through the day any occasion of meeting such persons kindly, and if none offers, strive to speak well of them, and pray for them.
St. Francis de Sales doesn't expect us to be perfect and to succeed every time. However, he is asking us to at least try.
The key is to strive for holiness, putting into practice those things we read during prayer and meditation.
Our Christian faith is meant to be lived and not only learned about in a book.