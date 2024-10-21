Miguel Lopes positively shines as he puts on his vestments to take on his all-important role.

October is Down Syndrome Awareness month, and in honor of the occasion we wanted to share the joyous occasion when 9-year-old Miguel Lopes became an altar server at Paróquia Santa Rosa de Lima in Piracicaba, Brazil.

Miguel's mom Tassia, told Aleteia that the family have been going to the same church since Miguel was a baby. He has been in the catechist classes at the parish, and when it was time to register to become an alter server, Miguel didn't hesitate.

In the delightful video below, which was originally shared by Tassia in Portuguese, you can watch a very proud Miguel as he joins other children to become an altar server. While his joy is palpable, it is also seems contagious.

Everyone taking part in the Mass seems to be equally filled with happiness as the youngster and his fellow altar servers take on their new roles and carry out their rituals with apparent ease.

Photo courtesy of Tassia Lopes

As you can see, the short post is filled with hugs, kisses, and, of course, reverence. And most importantly it demonstrates how there truly is a place for children who are neurodivergent to actively serve the Lord.

Parents have to believe!

As Tassia shared with us that she and her husband discovered Miguel had Down Syndrome when she was seven months pregnant, sharing, "the doctor wanted me to abort, and we said no!!"

Miguel has heart disease and has already had to undergo heart surgery. And as Tassia says: "His life is a miracle!" Her son attends regular school and takes part in various therapy sessions to help stimulate him. He also has many friends.

She went on to share: "All I wanted was for him to live all this that he is living!! [We're] Happy, too happy."

She did point out:

I say that parents have to believe. And when someone says they can, we can listen."

Congratulations to Miguel and his family, and we pray he has many successful years ahead of him as an altar server, and who knows where this might lead!