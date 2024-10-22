How many encyclicals have recent popes written?

Encyclicals have been used by many popes in the last 60 years to write about topics that affect the modern world.

Popes throughout history have many encyclicals, though initially they were only destined to be read by bishops.

This reflects the etymology of the word, as explained by the Catholic Encyclopedia: "an encyclical (from the Greek egkyklios, kyklos meaning a circle) is nothing more than a circular letter."

In the last 60 years the encyclical letter has taken on greater importance as modern media has made it possible for encyclicals to be read by even lay people.

Encyclicals by the last 6 popes

Here is a simple list of the last six popes and the encyclicals they wrote.

1 Pope Francis



Dilexit nos (October 24, 2024)



Fratelli tutti (October 3, 2020)



Laudato si' (May 24, 2015)



Lumen fidei (June 29, 2013)

2 Pope Benedict XVI



Caritas in veritate (June 29, 2009)



Spe salvi (November 30, 2007)



Deus caritas est (December 25, 2005)

3 Pope John Paul II



Ecclesia de Eucharistia (April 17, 2003)



Fides et Ratio (September 14, 1998)



Ut Unum Sint (May 25, 1995)



Evangelium Vitae (March 25, 1995)



Veritatis Splendor (August 6, 1993)



Centesimus Annus (May 1, 1991)



Redemptoris Missio (December 7, 1990)



Sollicitudo Rei Socialis (December 30, 1987)



Redemptoris Mater (March 25, 1987)



Dominum et vivificantem (May 18, 1986)



Slavorum Apostoli (June 2, 1985)



Laborem Exercens (September 14, 1981)



Dives in Misericordia (November 30, 1980)



Redemptor Hominis (March 4, 1979)

4 Pope John Paul I

Pope John Paul I was the only pope of the last 100 years not to write an encyclical, due to his short pontificate.

5 Pope Paul VI



Humanae Vitae (July 25, 1968)



Sacerdotalis Caelibatus (June 24, 1967)



Populorum Progressio (March 26, 1967)



Christi Matri (September 15, 1966)



Mysterium Fidei (September 3, 1965)



Mense Maio (April 29, 1965)



Ecclesiam Suam (August 6, 1964)

6 Pope John XXIII