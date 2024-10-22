Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

How many encyclicals have recent popes written?

Papież Benedykt XVI podpisuje encyklikę Spe salvi

OSSERVATORE ROMANO / POOL / AFP

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Philip Kosloski - published on 10/22/24
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Encyclicals have been used by many popes in the last 60 years to write about topics that affect the modern world.

Popes throughout history have many encyclicals, though initially they were only destined to be read by bishops.

This reflects the etymology of the word, as explained by the Catholic Encyclopedia: "an encyclical (from the Greek egkyklios, kyklos meaning a circle) is nothing more than a circular letter."

In the last 60 years the encyclical letter has taken on greater importance as modern media has made it possible for encyclicals to be read by even lay people.

Encyclicals by the last 6 popes

Here is a simple list of the last six popes and the encyclicals they wrote.

1Pope Francis

  • Dilexit nos (October 24, 2024)
  • Fratelli tutti (October 3, 2020)
  • Laudato si' (May 24, 2015)
  • Lumen fidei (June 29, 2013)

    2Pope Benedict XVI

    • Caritas in veritate (June 29, 2009)
    • Spe salvi (November 30, 2007)
    • Deus caritas est (December 25, 2005)

    3Pope John Paul II

    • Ecclesia de Eucharistia (April 17, 2003)
    • Fides et Ratio (September 14, 1998)
    • Ut Unum Sint (May 25, 1995)
    • Evangelium Vitae (March 25, 1995)
    • Veritatis Splendor (August 6, 1993)
    • Centesimus Annus (May 1, 1991)
    • Redemptoris Missio (December 7, 1990)
    • Sollicitudo Rei Socialis (December 30, 1987)
    • Redemptoris Mater (March 25, 1987)
    • Dominum et vivificantem (May 18, 1986)
    • Slavorum Apostoli (June 2, 1985)
    • Laborem Exercens (September 14, 1981)
    • Dives in Misericordia (November 30, 1980)
    • Redemptor Hominis (March 4, 1979)

    4Pope John Paul I

    Pope John Paul I was the only pope of the last 100 years not to write an encyclical, due to his short pontificate.

    5Pope Paul VI

    • Humanae Vitae (July 25, 1968)
    • Sacerdotalis Caelibatus (June 24, 1967)
    • Populorum Progressio (March 26, 1967)
    • Christi Matri (September 15, 1966)
    • Mysterium Fidei (September 3, 1965)
    • Mense Maio (April 29, 1965)
    • Ecclesiam Suam (August 6, 1964)

    6Pope John XXIII

    • Pacem in Terris (April, 11 1963)
    • Paenitentiam Agere (July 1, 1962)
    • Aeterna Dei Sapientia (November 11, 1961)
    • Mater et Magistra (May 15, 1961)
    • Princeps Pastorum (November 28, 1959)
    • Grata Recordatio (September 26, 1959)
    • Sacerdotii Nostri Primordia (August 1, 1959)
    • Ad Petri Cathedram (June 29, 1959)
    Tags:
    PopePope Benedict XVIPope Francis
    Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

    Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

    Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

    banner image
    Daily prayer
    And today we celebrate...
    Prayer for this morning
    Daily meditation
    Prayer for this evening
    Newsletter
    Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.