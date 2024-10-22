Palestine Christians do what they can to stay in Holy Land

A group of Palestinian Christians from a town just miles from Bethlehem are visiting US Catholic parishes to sell religious crafts and works of art to send money back to their families. While visiting the parish of Blessed Sacrament in San Antonio, they explained in an interview that despite the problems Christians face in the Holy Land, they cannot bring themselves to leave.
David David, Jack Odeh, and Sami Mubarak told Vatican News that the proceeds from the religious articles they sell – mostly crucifixes and religious statues carved from olive wood from Bethlehem – go straight back to their hometown, Beit Sahour. These funds are vital to around 500 Christian families there, to support them as they struggle to maintain their way of life in the homeland of Jesus Christ.
Jack Odeh explained that he considers traveling around to sell his town’s wares to be a mission. The carvings he sells give Catholics a chance to “nourish their own faith,” with the “fruit of the faith of fellow Catholics,” and it will support them in overcoming their primary problem: wanting to remain in the Holy Land amidst the ongoing conflict.
“It’s a very important place,” Odeh emphasized, noting the importance of Christian families maintaining a presence. “It’s where Jesus was born, where he died.”
The trio explained that the livelihoods of Christians in Beit Sahour were significantly impacted by the October 7, 2023, attack that renewed the conflict in the region. One of the biggest problems has been the lack of tourism, which fuels much of the economy in and around Bethlehem. Instead, the team has taken to bringing the wares to the tourists, traveling to the US to make vital sales to keep their community going.
“All the income,” Odeh explained, “goes there for the Christian families, to let them stay in the Holy Land because we don’t want anybody to leave the Holy Land because it is the Holy Place, the Holy Land. It’s where Jesus died…. We can’t leave this land.”
He went on to describe the fear that at any moment he may learn that his family had been caught in the crossfire of the conflict, noting that he calls his family at least 10 times per day to keep in touch with them. He lamented that he and his family have first-hand experience of living through a war, but even if they want to escape, they just can’t bring themselves to leave a land so closely connected to Jesus Christ:
“We can’t stay a long time there when we have a war. Everybody wants to leave. Jesus died there. You can’t leave it. We will die for Jesus.”
Those interested in purchasing a wood sculpture or other item to support the Holy Land can browse here.