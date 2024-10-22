Philippines bishops honor 50th year of prison ministry

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), is recognizing the work of its prison ministry volunteers on Prison Awareness Sunday. The 37th celebration of Prison Awareness Sunday will be held on October 27, but 2024 marks a much bigger milestone for the CBCP, as its Episcopal Commission for Prison Pastoral Care notches its 50th year.
This year’s Prison Awareness Sunday will be held under the theme “The Church through VIPS: Partners of PDLs in their journey towards wellness full of hope.” On the website of the Archdiocese of Manila, Bishop Oscar Jaime L. Florencio commented on the theme:
“On this year’s Prison Awareness Sunday, we enjoin everyone to give recognition to our Volunteers in Prison Ministry/Service. We know that they play an important role in the Prison Pastoral Care. As [the] theme articulates: ‘The VIPS are the Church’s partner in the journey of our PDLs towards wellness.”
On the CBCP website, the bishops explain that the Commission works to monitor corrections work for the pursuit of recommendations on legislation and government policy, generate public awareness on the plight of the correctional community, foster cooperation in society in regards to corrections, and implement structures and activities that help in the development of those in prison, among other activities.
Fr. Nezelle O. Lirio, Executive Secretary of the Commission, expressed his delight with the theme, noting that it is reflective of the Church’s desire to work closely to help in caring for those deprived of liberty. He recalled 50 years of service as part of the correctional community fondly, remarking that the volunteers have many stories from those they have helped:
“50 years of service is a common effort of every part of the correctional community. Every story of those who serve in prison carefully builds the whole story of the ECPPC.” Fr. Lirio said, “A tale of love, a history of caring, a narrative of helping those in need, an account of being the channel of God’s love. 50 years of being blessed, of being a blessing and being called for mission.”
Learn more about the CBCP’s Prison ministry at the CBCP’s website.